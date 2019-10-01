On September 15, 2021 at approximately 6:50 a.m., the Juneau County Sheriff’s Office conducted a search at an address in Lindina Township. This search was part of an on-going investigation into numerous thefts of catalytic converters within Juneau County. During the search investigators located methamphetamine, heroin, THC, drug paraphernalia, a firearm with ammunition, and stolen property including catalytic converters and associated vehicle parts. As a result of the search and investigation, the following people were arrested and the listed charges were referred to the Juneau County District Attorney’s Office:

Dustin J. Belk

-Possession of Methamphetamine (party to a crime)

-Possession of THC (party to a crime)

-Possession of Stolen Property (party to a crime)

-Theft of a Major Motor Vehicle Part x 2

-Probation Hold

Dylan D. Belk

-Possession of Methamphetamine (party to a crime)

-Possession of THC (party to a crime)

-Possession of Stolen Property (party to a crime)

Katelynn E. McDonald

-Possession of Heroin

-Possession of Methamphetamine (party to a crime)

-Possession of THC (party to a crime)

-Felony Bail Jumping

-Misdemeanor Bail Jumping

Kyle A. Hendricks

-Possession of Heroin

-Possession of Methamphetamine

-Possession of THC

-Felon in possession of a Firearm

-Probation Hold

The Juneau County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Elroy Police Department, Mauston Police Department and the New Lisbon Police Department. This investigation is on-going and further charges are expected.

