On September 29th, at approximately 2:25 P.M., the Mauston Police Department executed a search warrant at an address belonging to Nancy S. Carroll, 57, in Mauston.

During the search of the residence, investigators located a foot long glass pipe, a black skull box with a scale in a kitchen drawer, .11 grams of a white substance later testing positive for Methamphetamine, a dish with white powder residue, and drug paraphernalia.

A vehicle on the premises belonging to Leya M. Stewart, 41, of New Lisbon, was also searched. A green knife was found in the floor board as well as a black lock box with drug paraphernalia inside. The ID of Terrance G. Prutzman, a 41 year old male, was found in the vehicle.

As a result of the search and investigation, the following people were arrested and charged:

Nancy S. Carroll

-Possession Of Methamphetamine

-Maintaining A Drug Trafficking Place

-Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia

-2 counts of Bail Jumping

Leya M. Stewart

-Bail Jumping

-Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia

-PTAC as a Party To A Crime

Terrance G. Prutzman

-Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia

-PTAC as a Party To A Crime

The Mauston Police Department was assisted by the Elroy Police Department and the Juneau County Sheriff’s Department.