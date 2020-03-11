A 2nd man is being connected to a string of robberies that have taken place in Juneau County.  37 year old Troy Wal of Mauston is now facing a charge of Burglary.  Last week the Juneau County Sheriff’s office reported the arrest of 36 year old Peter Bennett in connection with the burglaries.  Juneau County Detectives searched a Town of Kingston residence and found multiple items that were reported stolen including a motorcycle and an ATV.  Bennett told authorities that Wal had stolen the ATV and was responsible for many of the stolen items.  Bennett faces a charge of Burglary plus 2 counts of Concealing Stolen Property.