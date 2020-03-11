A 2nd man is being connected to a string of robberies that have taken place in Juneau County. 37 year old Troy Wal of Mauston is now facing a charge of Burglary. Last week the Juneau County Sheriff’s office reported the arrest of 36 year old Peter Bennett in connection with the burglaries. Juneau County Detectives searched a Town of Kingston residence and found multiple items that were reported stolen including a motorcycle and an ATV. Bennett told authorities that Wal had stolen the ATV and was responsible for many of the stolen items. Bennett faces a charge of Burglary plus 2 counts of Concealing Stolen Property.