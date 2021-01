Larry Ormson has announced that he will again match donations to the Elroy Food Pantry. This challenge will run during the month of February, up to a maximum of $2000. If you give $2000, the Pantry will receive $4000 to support this worthwhile community activity.

Donations should be given to the Elroy Food Pantry, 226 Erickson St., Elroy WI 53929, with a note that this is for the challenge. Thank you for participating.