The 2024 Monroe County Dairy Breakfast hosts will be the Craig & Kathy Witt and Eric & Lisa Witt of Witt Family Farm.

The dairy address is 27432 Midway Ave! The Witt’s began milking with their Lely Astronaut Robot milking system in March of 2023.

The breakfast will be held on June 1, 2024!

The Monroe County Dairy Committee wishes to thank the Witt Family for hosting this year’s event on their lovely farm just off Cty Hwy V which turns off State Hwy 71 on the top of the hill between Kendall and Wilton.