MADISON, Wis. [April 15, 2020] – On Wednesday, April 15, 2020, the Wisconsin Association of FFA announced the following statement regarding this year’s state convention:

Due to the current COVID-19 outbreak, the 2020 Wisconsin FFA State Convention scheduled for June 15-18, 2020, has been postponed until further notice. The safety and health of Wisconsin FFA members and supporters is a top priority as we pledge to follow all CDC and public health guidelines and recommendations. At the same time, we are committed to providing Wisconsin FFA members with the best State FFA Convention experience possible. The Wisconsin Association of FFA will continue to update everyone with next steps, including an initial online experience for FFA members in June with hopes of hosting an in-person convention later in the summer. We thank you for your continued support of Wisconsin Agriculture Education and the Wisconsin Association of FFA.

The Wisconsin Association of FFA and Wisconsin FFA Foundation will continue to communicate as alternative plans are developed.

Additionally, the Convention Expo planned for Wednesday, June 17, has been cancelled and the Foundation will follow up with registrants soon.

We thank the entire FFA Family for their patience and understanding as we make this transition for the safety of our convention attendees, their families, and the general public. We will be in contact with you as more information is available.