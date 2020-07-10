With caution and precautions to keep participants safe from COVID-19, the Elroy Fair held a modified event which involved youth exhibitors only at their junior judging event in June. The Elroy Fair is a district fair, not a county fair. After canceling the fair to the public in May, two weeks passed before the decision to hold a junior judging event only was made. Through communication with the health department, the city, and a compilation and sharing of a document which outlined all guidelines and procedures that would be followed when gathering for judging, planning went forward and a successful event was realized. Here is the list of champions and department winners for the COVID edition of the Elroy Fair. A complete list of results can be found online at www.ElroyFair.com