Eleven Wisconsin dairy companies will receive Dairy Processor Grants for 2020 from the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP). The grants are designed to foster innovation, improve profitability and sustain the long-term viability of Wisconsin’s dairy processors.

“Wisconsin is known for its world-class dairy farms, equipment, knowledge and technology,” said Krista Knigge, administrator for DATCP’s Division of Agricultural Development (DAD). “To be a national and global leader in the dairy industry, our processors have to be exploring new technologies, modernizing facilities, and exploring new ways to adapt and be profitable. These grants are designed to help them accomplish those goals.”

A total of $200,000 was available for the 2020 Dairy Processor Grants, with a maximum of $50,000 for each project. Grant recipients are required to provide a match of at least 20 percent of the grant amount. DATCP received 26 requests totaling almost $1,000,000. Through a competitive review process, 11 dairy processors were selected to receive a total of $200,000.

Grant recipients are: