On September 28, 2019, members of the Mauston Police Department and Juneau County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Best Western in the City of Mauston, for a report of an Armed Robbery. Upon arrival, it was learned that a male suspect entered the Best Western, displayed a handgun, and demanded money from the front desk clerk. The male then left with an undisclosed amount of money. While numerous leads were followed and surveillance video from multiple sources were reviewed, the Mauston Police Department had yet to identify a suspect.

On Thursday, February 25, 2021, the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office contacted the Mauston Police Department with information pertaining to our Armed Robbery investigation. Investigators from the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office were able to identify our suspect as Jason Allen Kijewski, age 43 of West Bend. Kijewski was currently in custody at the Columbia County Jail for one count of First-Degree Intentional Homicide related to an incident in their jurisdiction.

On March 19, 2021, the Juneau County District Attorney’s Office filed a charge of Armed Robbery against Kijewski for his part in the Armed Robbery of the Best Western in Mauston, WI on September 28, 2019.