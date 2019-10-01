At 12:12 AM on Friday September 10, 2021 a crash occurred on I-90 EB at 88 MM At Trout Rd in SAUK County near LAKE DELTON.

The crash involved 1 fatality.

On the morning of September 10, 2021 at approximately 12:12 a.m., the Wisconsin State Patrol responded to a report of a person lying in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 90/94 at Trout Road in Sauk County. State Troopers and emergency responders arrived to find a deceased 20-year-old male in the traffic lanes. The death remains under investigation by the Lake Delton Police Department, Wisconsin State Patrol, and the Sauk County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Assisting agencies included Lake Delton Fire / EMS / PD and Sauk County Medical Examiner’s Office.