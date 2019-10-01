On Friday, November 13, 2020 at approximately 4:43 PM, the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office received multiple calls of a 2 vehicle accident that occurred on State Highway 27 and CTH X, in the Town of Christiana. Jill Davidson, 39 of Cashton, was operating her vehicle on State Highway 27, facing south. Davidson was stopped and had her left turn signal on, waiting for a break of oncoming traffic to eventually turn onto CTH X. , Bettyna Reinhardt, 32 of Cashton was traveling southbound in her vehicle on State Highway 27. Reinhardt struck Davidson in the rear of the vehicle. A juvenile was a passenger in the accident. Both vehicles airbags deployed and both vehicles sustained a significant amount of damage. All 3 occupants were wearing their seatbelts and sustained non-life threatening injuries. Reinhardt was transported to Vernon Memorial Hospital in Viroqua, WI. Assisting at the scene was the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office, Westby Police Department, Westby Fire/EMS, Tri-State Ambulance, Sleepy Hollow Towing and George’s Towing.