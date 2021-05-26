Both drivers are dead after two semis collided Tuesday morning on Interstate 90 in Monroe County.  The Wisconsin State Patrol says it took a report of a semi that crashed into another causing one to rollover near Oakdale.  Troopers say a man from Princeton, Illinois died at the scene.  The other driver was trapped in the cab and later airlifted to a La Crosse hospital where he died.  Neither victim has been identified.  The wreck closed the eastbound lanes of I-90 for a few hours.