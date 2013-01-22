On January 27, 2020 at 12:42 p.m. the Vernon County 911 Dispatch Center was notified about a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of County Highway S and State Highway 82. Rodney A. Johnson, age 68, of rural Westby was operating a cargo truck northbound on County Highway S. Johnson failed to yield the right away to an eastbound truck pulling a trailer hauling a Bobcat skid steer.

The truck and trailer was being operated by Jesse Riffey and passenger Ethan Riffey both of rural Hillsboro. Jesse Riffey tried to avoid the crash but was unable to. Johnson’s vehicle impacted the back of Riffey’s truck and trailer. Riffey’s truck went out of control, causing the skid steer to be ejected off the trailer. Johnson truck and Riffey’s truck and trailer came to rest in the middle of State Highway 82. The skid steer came to rest on its side in the river.

Rodney Johnson was transported by La Farge EMS to Vernon Memorial Hospital. Both Ethan and Jesse Riffey were treated and released at the scene. State Highway was closed for about an hour for cleanup efforts.