The Juneau County Health Department reported 2 news cases of COVID19 during their Tuesday afternoon snapshot. There are currently 49 active cases in Juneau County and 1 hospitalization. Juneau County now has had a total of 334 cases with 177 recoveries. Also today Wisconsin Democratic Governor Tony Evers announced an extension to the face covering/mask mandate. The mask mandate is now in effect until November 21st. It is expected to get pushback among state republican lawmakers.