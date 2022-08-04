An interrupted burglary led to a five-hour standoff with authorities on Monday morning in Millston.

Jackson County Chief Deputy Adam Olson said that deputies went to the Buck Stops Here Saloon and Grill around 5:22 a.m. for a report of a burglary in progress.

When they arrived, along with members of the Wisconsin State Patrol and Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, they saw two people inside the business barricading the entrances.

Members of the Jackson County and La Crosse County Emergency Response Teams were called to the scene while other officers tried to negotiate with the two people inside.

After about five hours, the Jackson County Emergency Response Team and K9 Unit went inside and found that the two people were hiding in the attic. The sheriff’s office said that chemical munitions were used in the attic. The two people were taken into custody without incident.

The sheriff’s office identifies them as Jacob A. Ruetten, 27, from Elroy, and Joseph B. Hodge, 36, from Wonewoc.

Both men are in the Jackson County Jail on burglary charges.

The sheriff’s office is also investigating whether there’s a link between this incident and other burglaries in the area.