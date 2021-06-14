At approximately 9:35 a.m. on June 13, 2021, a motorcycle crash occurred on Burr Salem Road in the town of Forrest. Anthony Zick, age 58, of Jefferson, and his passenger Debra Zick, age, 49 also of Jefferson were traveling westbound on Burr Salem Road. Mr. Zick was negotiating a corner and lost control of the motorcycle. Both parties were ejected from the motorcycle and received serious injuries. They were both transported by Hillsboro EMS to St. Joseph Gundersen Hospital. Debra was later flown by Gundersen Air to Gundersen Hospital.