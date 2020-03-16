2 Area Men Wanted For Attempted Homicide Arrested In South Carolina
United States Marshals arrested two men in South Carolina who were wanted for questioning in a Sauk City attempted homicide. Sauk Prairie police are investigating a March 8th incident where a man was shot multiple times. His name and medical condition haven’t been released. Authorities had been searching for Gunnar G. Tempest and Logan N. Owen since the shooting. Investigators say the victim and Tempest and Owen knew each other.
