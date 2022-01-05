Reedsburg Area Medical Center’s New Year’s baby made a joyous entrance at 6:18 a.m. on January 1, 2022!

The New Year rang in with Zoey Marie Miller, who weighed 8 pounds and was 20 inches long. “She was such of an easy delivery,” says mom Courtney Miller.

Zoey joins big brother Carter, 1 and ½ years old, also born at RAMC. Says Courtney, “We could not be happier with the care we receive at RAMC Birth Center. Our experience is always great.”

Dad Zach Miller agrees. “We are so pleased with the nurses. We could not be more thankful!”

Several donations were provided by area businesses to help the family welcome their precious bundle. Donors included: RAMC Massage Therapy; The Gift Shop at RAMC; RAMC staff; Reedsburg Area Chamber of Commerce; WCCU; and Lands’ End.

Congratulations to the happy family! We wish you a blessed and safe New Year!