The Juneau County Health Department reported its 15th COVID19 related death during their Friday afternoon report. The Health Department also reported 7 new cases of COVID19. Juneau County currently has 194 active cases with 10 hospitalizations. Juneau County now has had a total of 2,169 cases with 1,750 recoveries. The New Lisbon Correctional Facility reported 1 new cases on Friday and currently has 3 active cases.