Monroe County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call at a rural Tomah residence Thursday evening at approximately 6:00 PM reporting that a 15 year old had a gun. As deputies were responding the youth fired several shots and upon arrival of deputies fired three additional shots, one of which struck a neighboring residence.

Crisis Negotiations Team and Tactical Team personnel from the Monroe County Combined Tactical Unit responded to assist. After several hours of ineffective communications tactical team personnel delivered pepper spray into the residence and the youth surrendered without further incident.

Agencies assisting the Sheriff’s Office included Tomah Police, Sparta Police, Wisconsin State Patrol, Tomah Area Ambulance Service, Oakdale Fire Department and Monroe County Communications Center.