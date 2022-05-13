The responsible party for and incident involving the restroom a Lions Park has come forward. It was not a malicious act. The City is still looking for information on the second act.

In addition to the closing of the bathrooms at Lion’s Park Thursday due to vandalism, the city has learned that not once–but twice today vandals damaged concrete patches being made in preparation to open the Splash Pad. The reward will be given to anyone providing information leading to the apprehension and conviction of the vandals responsible for the damage.

We need the public to be vigilant, watchful, and help put a stop to this senselessness. It would be a shame to have to consider more extreme restrictions on park use. This is your park, Mauston. Please help! You can contact the Mauston Police Department at 608-847-6363 or Mauston City Hall at 608-847-6676.