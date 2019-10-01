Authorities in Marquette County are reporting one of the five children who fell through the ice Sunday afternoon has drowned. A caller reported several Amish children had fallen through the ice covering Twin Lake at about 12:30 p-m while they were ice skating. No names have been released. Four of the children made it out of the cold water safely. Marquette County Sheriff Joe Konrath says the drowning is not considered to be suspicious, but the investigation is continuing.