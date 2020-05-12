Policy and Personnel Committee

SCHOOL DISTRICT OF MAUSTON

DATE: Wednesday, May 13, 2020

TIME: 6:00 PM

PLACE: District Office Board Room 510 Grayside Ave Mauston, WI 53948

The health of District employees, School Board, and the community is our number one priority. Therefore, the District will be taking precautionary measures consistent with CDC recommendations and the Governor’s orders. Please consider joining the meeting remotely through the video conference.

Join Zoom Meeting https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89077551673?pwd=N3hMT1h1QXZ5a205aVlybXE4Uk5PUT09

Meeting ID: 890 7755 1673 Password: 027714

By phone: 1 312 626 6799 Meeting ID: 890 7755 1673 Password: 027714

I. Call Meeting to Order

II. Review and Approval of Meeting Minutes from the March 10, 2020 Committee Meeting

III. General Personnel Updates – Joel Heesch

IV. Review Employee Resignations/Retirements (if any)

V. Review Employment Recommendations

VI. Discussion of Proposed Changes to Policies – 1st Reading

A. Policy 0100 – Definitions

B. Policy 0121 – Authority

C. Policy 0142.5 – Vacancies

D. Policy 0143 – Authority of Individual Board Members (Currently Titled Authority)

E. Policy 0164.2 – Special Meetings

F. Policy 0167.1 – Voting

G. Policy 0167.6 – Email – Public Records

H. Policy 0174.2 – School Performance Report

I. Policy 1130 – Conflict of Interest

J. Policy 1213 – Student Supervision and Welfare

K. Policy 1241 – Non-Reemployment of the Superintendent

L. Policy 1461 – Unrequested Leaves of Absence/Fitness for Duty

M. Policy 1619.01 – Privacy Protections of Self-Funded Group Health Plans – Retire

N. Policy 1619.02 – Privacy Protections of Fully Insured Group Health Plans

O. Policy 1662 – Employee Anti-Harassment

P. Policy 2210 – Curriculum Development

Q. Policy 2260 – Nondiscrimination and Access to Equal Educational Opportunity

R. Policy 2260.01 – Section 504/ADA Prohibition Against Discrimination Based on Disability

S. Policy 2261 – Title I Services

T. Policy 2261.01 – Parent and Family Member Participation in Title I Programs

U. Policy 2271.01 – Start College Now Program

V. Policy 2700.01 – School Performance and Accountability Reports

W. Policy 3125 – Educator Licensing (Currently Titled Wisconsin Quality Educator Initiative)

X. Policy 3161 – Unrequested Leaves of Absence/Fitness for Duty

Y. Policy 3213 – Student Supervision and Welfare

Z. Policy 3230 – Conflict of Interest

AA. Policy 3362 – Employee Anti-Harassment

BB. Policy 3419.01 – Privacy Protections of Self-Funded Group Health Plans – Retire

CC. Policy 3419.02 – Privacy Protections of Fully Insured Group Health Plans

DD. Policy 3431 – Employee Leaves

EE. Policy 4161 – Unrequested Leaves of Absence/Fitness for Duty

FF. Policy 4213 – Student Supervision and Welfare

GG. Policy 4230 – Conflict of Interest

HH. Policy 4362 – Employee Anti-Harassment

II. Policy 4419.01 – Privacy Protections of Self-Funded Group Health Plans – Retire

JJ. Policy 4419.02 – Privacy Protections of Fully Insured Group Health Plans

KK. Policy 4431 – Employee Leaves

LL. Policy 5113 – Open Enrollment Program (Inter-District)

MM. Policy 5200 – Attendance

NN. Policy 5330 – Administration of Medication/Emergency Care

OO. Policy 5461 – Children At-Risk of Not Graduating From High School

PP. Policy 5517 – Student Anti-Harassment

QQ. Policy 5630 – Corporal Punishment

RR. Policy 6116 – Time and Effort Reporting

SS. Policy 6325 – Procurement – Federal Grants/Funds

TT. Policy 6520 – Payroll Deductions

UU. Policy 6605 – Crowdfunding

VV. Policy 6800 – System of Accounting

WW. Policy 7440.01 – Video Surveillance and Electronic Monitoring

XX. Policy 7455 – Accounting System for Fixed Assets

YY. Policy 7540 – Technology

ZZ. Policy 7540.03 – Student Responsible Use of Technology and Internet Safety

AAA. 7540.04 – Staff Responsible Use of Technology and Internet Safety

BBB. 8310 – Public Records

CCC. Policy 8315 – Information Management

DDD. Policy 8320 – Personnel Records

EEE. Policy 8320.01 – Unauthorized Acquisition of Staff Personal Information

FFF. Policy 8390 – Animals on District Property

GGG. Policy 8800 – Religious and Patriotic Ceremonies and Observances

HHH. Policy 9130 – Public Requests, Suggestions, or Complaints

VII. Discussion of New Policy 2261.03 – District and School Report Card – 1st Reading

VIII. Discussion of New Policy 8420.01 – Epidemics and Pandemics – 1st Reading

IX. Set Policy and Personnel Committee Meeting Time

X. Adjourn