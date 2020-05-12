Policy and Personnel Committee SCHOOL DISTRICT OF MAUSTON
Policy and Personnel Committee
SCHOOL DISTRICT OF MAUSTON
DATE: Wednesday, May 13, 2020
TIME: 6:00 PM
PLACE: District Office Board Room 510 Grayside Ave Mauston, WI 53948
The health of District employees, School Board, and the community is our number one priority. Therefore, the District will be taking precautionary measures consistent with CDC recommendations and the Governor’s orders. Please consider joining the meeting remotely through the video conference.
Join Zoom Meeting https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89077551673?pwd=N3hMT1h1QXZ5a205aVlybXE4Uk5PUT09
Meeting ID: 890 7755 1673 Password: 027714
By phone: 1 312 626 6799 Meeting ID: 890 7755 1673 Password: 027714
I. Call Meeting to Order
II. Review and Approval of Meeting Minutes from the March 10, 2020 Committee Meeting
III. General Personnel Updates – Joel Heesch
IV. Review Employee Resignations/Retirements (if any)
V. Review Employment Recommendations
VI. Discussion of Proposed Changes to Policies – 1st Reading
A. Policy 0100 – Definitions
B. Policy 0121 – Authority
C. Policy 0142.5 – Vacancies
D. Policy 0143 – Authority of Individual Board Members (Currently Titled Authority)
E. Policy 0164.2 – Special Meetings
F. Policy 0167.1 – Voting
G. Policy 0167.6 – Email – Public Records
H. Policy 0174.2 – School Performance Report
I. Policy 1130 – Conflict of Interest
J. Policy 1213 – Student Supervision and Welfare
K. Policy 1241 – Non-Reemployment of the Superintendent
L. Policy 1461 – Unrequested Leaves of Absence/Fitness for Duty
M. Policy 1619.01 – Privacy Protections of Self-Funded Group Health Plans – Retire
N. Policy 1619.02 – Privacy Protections of Fully Insured Group Health Plans
O. Policy 1662 – Employee Anti-Harassment
P. Policy 2210 – Curriculum Development
Q. Policy 2260 – Nondiscrimination and Access to Equal Educational Opportunity
R. Policy 2260.01 – Section 504/ADA Prohibition Against Discrimination Based on Disability
S. Policy 2261 – Title I Services
T. Policy 2261.01 – Parent and Family Member Participation in Title I Programs
U. Policy 2271.01 – Start College Now Program
V. Policy 2700.01 – School Performance and Accountability Reports
W. Policy 3125 – Educator Licensing (Currently Titled Wisconsin Quality Educator Initiative)
X. Policy 3161 – Unrequested Leaves of Absence/Fitness for Duty
Y. Policy 3213 – Student Supervision and Welfare
Z. Policy 3230 – Conflict of Interest
AA. Policy 3362 – Employee Anti-Harassment
BB. Policy 3419.01 – Privacy Protections of Self-Funded Group Health Plans – Retire
CC. Policy 3419.02 – Privacy Protections of Fully Insured Group Health Plans
DD. Policy 3431 – Employee Leaves
EE. Policy 4161 – Unrequested Leaves of Absence/Fitness for Duty
FF. Policy 4213 – Student Supervision and Welfare
GG. Policy 4230 – Conflict of Interest
HH. Policy 4362 – Employee Anti-Harassment
II. Policy 4419.01 – Privacy Protections of Self-Funded Group Health Plans – Retire
JJ. Policy 4419.02 – Privacy Protections of Fully Insured Group Health Plans
KK. Policy 4431 – Employee Leaves
LL. Policy 5113 – Open Enrollment Program (Inter-District)
MM. Policy 5200 – Attendance
NN. Policy 5330 – Administration of Medication/Emergency Care
OO. Policy 5461 – Children At-Risk of Not Graduating From High School
PP. Policy 5517 – Student Anti-Harassment
QQ. Policy 5630 – Corporal Punishment
RR. Policy 6116 – Time and Effort Reporting
SS. Policy 6325 – Procurement – Federal Grants/Funds
TT. Policy 6520 – Payroll Deductions
UU. Policy 6605 – Crowdfunding
VV. Policy 6800 – System of Accounting
WW. Policy 7440.01 – Video Surveillance and Electronic Monitoring
XX. Policy 7455 – Accounting System for Fixed Assets
YY. Policy 7540 – Technology
ZZ. Policy 7540.03 – Student Responsible Use of Technology and Internet Safety
AAA. 7540.04 – Staff Responsible Use of Technology and Internet Safety
BBB. 8310 – Public Records
CCC. Policy 8315 – Information Management
DDD. Policy 8320 – Personnel Records
EEE. Policy 8320.01 – Unauthorized Acquisition of Staff Personal Information
FFF. Policy 8390 – Animals on District Property
GGG. Policy 8800 – Religious and Patriotic Ceremonies and Observances
HHH. Policy 9130 – Public Requests, Suggestions, or Complaints
VII. Discussion of New Policy 2261.03 – District and School Report Card – 1st Reading
VIII. Discussion of New Policy 8420.01 – Epidemics and Pandemics – 1st Reading
IX. Set Policy and Personnel Committee Meeting Time
X. Adjourn
Comments are closed.