OFFICIAL NOTICE OF MEETING TREE BOARD 10:00 AM FRIDAY, APRIL 24, 2020
Call to Order/Roll Call
Discussion and Action Regarding Minutes
April 16, 2019, Meeting
Election of Board Chair
Election of Recording Secretary
Discussion and Action Regarding Arbor Day Celebration Adjustments
Discussion and Action Regarding 2020 Tree Planting
Discussion and Action Regarding Tree Evaluation – Grove Street
Discussion and Action to Address Water Street Tree
Superintendent will provide additional information at the meeting
Park Board Chair Report
Director of Public Works Report
Adjourn
During the current “Stay at Home” Order, the City of Mauston is providing audio access to all public meetings via
telephone. To join the meeting follow the dial in directions below:
MEETING INFORMATION:
Company: City of Mauston
Host: Randy Reeg, City Administrator
Meeting Title: City of Mauston
Dial In: 1-855-947-8255 US Toll Free
Passcode: 9316 202
