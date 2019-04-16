Call to Order/Roll Call

Discussion and Action Regarding Minutes

April 16, 2019, Meeting

Election of Board Chair

Election of Recording Secretary

Discussion and Action Regarding Arbor Day Celebration Adjustments

Discussion and Action Regarding 2020 Tree Planting

Discussion and Action Regarding Tree Evaluation – Grove Street

Discussion and Action to Address Water Street Tree

Superintendent will provide additional information at the meeting

Park Board Chair Report

Director of Public Works Report

Adjourn

During the current “Stay at Home” Order, the City of Mauston is providing audio access to all public meetings via

telephone. To join the meeting follow the dial in directions below:

MEETING INFORMATION:

Company: City of Mauston

Host: Randy Reeg, City Administrator

Meeting Title: City of Mauston

Dial In: 1-855-947-8255 US Toll Free

Passcode: 9316 202