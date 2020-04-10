City of Mauston

Official Notice of Meeting

of the Local Board of Canvassers

Monday, April 13, 4:00pm

Mauston City Hall – Community Room

303 Mansion Street

Pursuant to the provisions of Wis. Stat. § 19.84, Election Inspectors will convene as the Local Canvassing Board for the purpose of conducting the local canvass pursuant to Wis. Stat. § 7.51. This meeting will be open to the public pursuant to Wis. Stat. §§ 19.81-89.