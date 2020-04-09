The School District of Mauston Board of Canvassers of Election Returns from the Tuesday, April 7, 2020, Spring Election of School Board Members will be held on Tuesday morning, April 14, 2020 beginning at 9:00 a.m. The Canvass will convene in accordance with Wisconsin Statutes Sections 7.53(3)(a) and 120.06 (8)(14), and will continue without adjournment until complete.

The Board of Canvassers Election Returns will take place in the District Office, which is located at the Grayside Elementary School building, 510 Grayside Avenue, Mauston, WI 53948.

Posted for Public Information:

Michael Coughlin, Clerk

Mauston Board of Education

April 9, 2020