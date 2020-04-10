A Special Council Meeting will be held on Saturday, April 11, 2020 at 1:00 PM
in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 819 Superior Avenue, Tomah, WI.

 

 

AGENDA:

CALL TO ORDER – PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE – ROLL CALL

Adjourn to Closed Session Pursuant to State Statute 19.85(1)(c) and (g) to Confer     with Legal Counsel Regarding Possible Litigation and Personnel Matters

ADJOURN

 

 

 

 

 

 

NOTICE:  Please note that, upon reasonable notice, efforts will be made to accommodate the needs of disabled individuals through appropriate aids and services.  For additional information or to request this service, contact JoAnn Cram, City Clerk, 819 Superior Avenue, Tomah, WI  54660.