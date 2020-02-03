iLEAD Governance Council Agenda
Date: April 6, 2020 Time: 5:30 PM Place: Virtual
PUBLIC NOTICE: The health of District employees, the Governance Council, and the community is our number one priority. Therefore, the District will be taking precautionary measures consistent with CDC recommendations and the Governors orders. Please consider joining the meeting remotely through the video conference*. *Google Meet: meet.google.com/ssa-savy-sof or join by phone: 1-570-634-5999 (PIN – 631418479#)
I. Call to Order – President Terry Whipple
II. Roll Call of Members
III. Approval of Minutes
a. February 3, 2020
IV. Reports
a. Finance Report
b. DPI Reports
i. New Deadlines
V. New Business
a. Grant Budget Approval
b. Casino Night Reschedule
c. Open House Options
VI. Old Business
VII. Adjourn
