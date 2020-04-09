OFFICIAL NOTICE OF MEETING

FINANCE AND PURCHASING COMMITTEE

6:15 PM TUESDAY, APRIL 14, 2020

CITY HALL COMMUNITY ROOM-4TH FLOOR

303 MANSION STREET



Call to Order/Roll Call

Discussion and Action Regarding Minutes

Discussion and Recommendation Regarding Vouchers

In the amount of $277,715.61

Treasurer’s Report

Adjourn

During the current “Stay at Home” Order, the City of Mauston is providing audio access to all public meetings via

telephone. To join the meeting follow the dial in directions below:

MEETING INFORMATION:

Company: City of Mauston

Host: Randy Reeg, City Administrator

Meeting Title: City of Mauston

Dial In: 1-855-947-8255 US Toll Free

Passcode: 9316 202#