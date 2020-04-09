FINANCE AND PURCHASING COMMITTEE
OFFICIAL NOTICE OF MEETING
6:15 PM TUESDAY, APRIL 14, 2020
CITY HALL COMMUNITY ROOM-4TH FLOOR
303 MANSION STREET
Call to Order/Roll Call
Discussion and Action Regarding Minutes
Discussion and Recommendation Regarding Vouchers
In the amount of $277,715.61
Treasurer’s Report
Adjourn
During the current “Stay at Home” Order, the City of Mauston is providing audio access to all public meetings via
telephone. To join the meeting follow the dial in directions below:
MEETING INFORMATION:
Company: City of Mauston
Host: Randy Reeg, City Administrator
Meeting Title: City of Mauston
Dial In: 1-855-947-8255 US Toll Free
Passcode: 9316 202#
