The Council meeting for the 14th will be done remotely as our special meeting was done. I also spoke with Mayor Murray last night and the Re-organizational meeting will be pushed back one week due to the Board of Canvass not having results until late in the day on the 13th. That doesn’t give the Mayor much time to set the agenda for the following week. It would only allow for a 2-3 day span to set the committees. That meeting will also be done remotely.