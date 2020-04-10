

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Board Appointment Committee of the Western Technical College District has scheduled a virtual Public Hearing and Appointment Meeting at 10:00am on Tuesday, April 14, 2020. Public access to the meeting is available by calling

312-626-6799, meeting ID 572564444.

AGENDA

10:00 a.m.

Public Hearing

1. Call to order

2. Determination of compliance with Open Meeting Law and statutory notices

3. Establishment of quorum

4. Review of the plan of representation

5. Discussion of names and qualifications of candidates

6. Interview each candidate

7. Testimony regarding candidates

8. Close of public hearing

10:30 a.m.

Appointment Committee Meeting

Approximate Time

1. Call to order

2. Determination of compliance with Open Meeting Law and statutory notices

3. Establishment of quorum

4. Action on minutes of previous meeting

5. Purpose of meeting and explanation of statutes governing board appointments

6. Action on Plan of Representation

7. Appointment of District Board members

8. Adjournment

If there are any questions relative to the above agenda, please contact Janice Strupp – struppj@westerntc.edu.

Tara Johnson, Chairperson

Board Appointment Committee of the

Western Technical College District